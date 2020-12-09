Man dies after shooting on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
Around 5:37 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Randleman Road when they were told about a gun being fired.
When they arrived, officers found 22-year-old Tahj Jalin Easter, of Greensboro, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Easter was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
