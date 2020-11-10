Man dies after shooting at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after he was shot at a Greensboro apartment complex, according to police.

At about 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting at Charlestowne Crossing Apartments on the 800 block of Folly Court.

Officers say 30-year-old Ardoin Lazarr Smith, of Greensboro, was hurt and later died from his injuries.

Officers are now investigating the case as a homicide.

The crime scene was blocked off with tape as officers took photos of the scene and looked through the area with flashlights.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Latest headlines from FOX8