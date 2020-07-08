Man dies after shooting at Graham mobile home park

GRAHAM, N.C. — A Graham man is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:23 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting at Maple Oaks Mobile Home Park on the 6800 block of Stockard Road in Graham.

At the scene, deputies found Tristan Antonio Chavez suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies began CPR until EMS got to the scene, but Chavez died at 10:34 p.m.

Deputies have detained a person of interest. The person of interest has not been publicly identified.