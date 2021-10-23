Man dies after running red light, crashing into school bus in NC, troopers say

NEWTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A 41-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a school bus in Catawba County, causing the bus to overturn, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said James Willis was driving a Toyota Tundra southbound on NC 16 and attempted to continue straight onto East P Street Extension when he failed to stop at the red light.

The Tundra collided with a Catawba County Schools bus in the intersection. The bus overturned onto a Hyundai Santa Fe which had stopped on East P Street Extension.

Willis died from his injuries at the scene. Troopers said he was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The 50-year-old bus driver and the 71-year-old driver of the Hyundai received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There were no students on the bus, which officials said serves Bandys High School.

Troopers closed the highway for over two hours to conduct their investigation.