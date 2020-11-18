Man dies after hit by car on Randleman Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died days after he was hit by a car on Randleman Road in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 3, police responded to a crash on Randleman Road, near Concord Street.

Walter Lee Jones, 68, of Greensboro, was driving a 2009 Nissan Rogue north on Randleman Road when he allegedly hit a man who was walking across the road. Police say Jones failed to reduce his speed in time.

The victim, 58-year-old Jonas Gilchrest, of Greensboro, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He died on Tuesday.

Jones will be charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.