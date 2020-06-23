Man dies after head-on crash in Rockingham County; several injured, including minors

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man died following a head-on crash in Rockingham County on Monday that left several people injured, including minors, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 9:55 p.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that happened on N.C. Highway 87 near Mizpah Church Road in Rockingham County.

Terell Oneil Bellamy, 27, of Reidsville, was going west on N.C. Highway 87.

Minerva Isabel Zuniga Garcia, of Burlington, was traveling east on N.C. Highway 87.

Bellamy went off the road to the right, crossed the centerline and hit Garcia head-on.

Bellamy was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he later died.

Bellamy’s minor passenger was taken to the hospital non-life-threatening injuries

Garcia, an adult passenger and three minor passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious but non-life-threatening.

Troopers cleared the scene at 12:25 a.m.