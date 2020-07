GREENSBORO, N.C. — The victim of a Greensboro shooting has died, according to police.

At about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a crash on the 3300 block of Euclid Street.

Officers found 26-year-old Jonathan Rehoboth Brockett, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Monday, police announced that Brockett had died.

Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.