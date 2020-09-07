Man dies after crashing motorcycle into fence, parked trailer in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died in High Point on Monday when he lost control of a motorcycle and crashed into a fence and parked trailer, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 4:11 a.m., a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle, driven by a 33-year-old man, was going north on West Green Drive toward Grimes Avenue and crashed.

The man was traveling at an unsafe speed and lost control.

He went off the road to the left and crashed into a fence and parked trailer, police say.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by Guilford County EMS.

Unsafe speed was a contributing factor in this crash.

There are no charges expected in this case.

The name of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.