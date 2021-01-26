Man dies after crash on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died from his injuries after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

On Jan. 13 at 3:03 p.m., officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Stafford Village Boulevard.

Police said a 2019 Kia driven by James William Payne ran a red light at the intersection and hit a 2007 Saturn that was traveling through a green light.

Payne, the adult driver of the Saturn and a juvenile passenger in the Saturn were all taken to local medical centers for treatment.

On Sunday, Payne, 84, of Winston-Salem, died from his injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the crash.