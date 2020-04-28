Man dies after crash on Huffine Mill Road in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died after crashing on Huffine Mill Road in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 7:25 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the crash on Huffine Mill Road, near Rankin Mill Road.

Troopers say 30-year-old Raymond Ervin Hammonds, of Chapel Hill, was driving a 2004 Ford SUV west when he drove off the road to the right.

The SUV hit a ditch and overturned several times.

Hammonds was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Troopers believe speed and failure to wear a seatbelt were primary contributing factors in the crash.