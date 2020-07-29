Man dies after crash into brick wall in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead after crashing into a brick wall in Burlington, according to police.

At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, polcie responded to a crash on the 1200 block of South Main Street.

Police say 34-year-old Anthony Junior Watlington, of Burlington, was driving west on South Main Street when the vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a brick wall at 1205 S. Main St.

The vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of 1211 S. Main St.

Watlington, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.