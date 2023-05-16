WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died on Tuesday after a crash in Wilkesboro last week, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

Around 12:50 a.m., troopers responded to and investigated a fatal crash in Wilkes County on Moravian Falls Road near Cain Ridge Road.

A 2004 Nissan Maxima was going south on Moravian Falls Road, drove off the right side of the road, drove back onto the road, crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned and came to rest on the passenger side.

The driver of the Maxima, Obed Ulises Garcia, 31, of Moravian Falls, was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

He died on Monday, troopers say.

Garcia was restrained by a seatbelt but was thrown out of the vehicle.

Investigators say excessive speed is a contributing factor in the crash.