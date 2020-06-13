Man dies after being shot in fast food drive-thru during struggle over taser with Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A police officer in Atlanta shot and killed a man Friday night after a sobriety test at a Wendy’s, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, WSB reports.

Police have identified the victim as 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

Officers say they got a call about a man in the drive-thru line. Investigators claim Brooks was asleep in his car when police arrived around 10:33 p.m.

Police say he failed a sobriety test shortly after. When police tried to take Brooks into custody, police say he resisted arrest.

Officers reportedly tried to use a taser on him, but Brooks is accused of grabbing the taser and using the weapon on an officer.

“During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer deployed a Taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser,” the GBI said. “It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.”

Police opened fire on Brooks who later died at the hospital.

One officer who was injured has since been released from the hospital.

GBI is investigating the shooting at the request of Atlanta police.

“The GBI is aware that there is video posted on social media captured by witnesses in this incident. We are reviewing the video & the early investigative information in this case. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can,” a GBI tweet said.

However, district attorney Paul Howard said his office also has opened an independent investigation.

“In this matter, we are asking for the cooperation of the public. We are asking anyone who saw the incident to call the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office Tip Line at (404) 612-4903 and if they wish to email any information, still photos, and/or videos we ask that they do so by sending it to Donald.Hannah@fultoncountyga.gov,” Howard said in a statement.

