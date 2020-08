GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after he was allegedly assaulted on South Regional Road in Greensboro, according to police.

On Sunday, police responded to the assault on the 500 block of South Regional Road.

On Monday, police announced that the victim, 33-year-old Michael Tyrone Mayo Jr., of Greensboro, died of his injuries.

Officers are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.