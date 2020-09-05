Man dies after assault in Greensboro, police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police started a homicide investigation when a man died following an assault on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Keith Lamont Edwards, 21, of Durham, died while police were investigating on Teague Street after they were told about an aggravated assault.

The road was closed during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.