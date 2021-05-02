Man dies after accident at NC ATV park

News

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has died after an accident at a North Carolina ATV park.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened Friday night at the Busco Beach and ATV Park in Goldsboro.

The man was riding an ATV on an uneven trail which pitched the vehicle up onto its rear wheels.

The sheriff’s office said the man was thrown back and struck his head on the ATV.

He was wearing head protection but nevertheless died at the scene.

Authorities withheld identification of the victim pending notification of family.

