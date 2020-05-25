Man dies after 3rd shooting in 8 days along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person has died from their injuries following an overnight shooting on Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Cpl. Vest said.

Cadric Elmore Jr., of Greenwood, SC, died at the scene, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune released a statement Monday afternoon on the shooting, saying the shooting was a result of gang violence from outside the city.

“For the 3rd time in one week our community has been violated by gang violence from outside of our borders. They brought their rivalries and disputes to MB to fight and that is not acceptable.

Our police dept was on the scene in each instance immediately and within minutes had suspects in custody.,We will work with our counterparts across the State to address these issues and we will take swift and immediate action to protect us from these evil acts.” MYRTLE BEACH MAYOR BRENDA BETHUNE

Cpl. Vest said one person is in custody in connection with the shooting. Officers responded to the area of 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at about 12:40 a.m., according to Vest. They responded around 12:40 a.m.

Anyone with information, photos, or videos related to this case is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at (843) 918-1382. You may also email pdsocial@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

MBPD has responded to three separate shootings along Ocean Boulevard in the last eight days.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, police were called to the area of Ocean Blvd. and 12th Avenue North for reports of a shooting, Vest previously said. Four people had gunshots wounds, but are expected to okay. Six people have been taken into custody in connection with this shooting.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune held a news conference on Sunday afternoon following Sunday morning’s shooting, saying she had just finished meeting with MBPD Chief Amy Prock and city managers, when she learned the incident was gang-related.

In a statement to News13 after Sunday’s shooting, Mayor Bethune said Myrtle Beach will ‘not tolerate violence’ and that it is ‘resolved to end this unlawful behavior.’

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Ocean Boulevard just after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. Vest previously said two people were shot and another person sustained other injuries in this shooting. Seven people were charged in that shooting:

Anthony Deantez Griffin, 17, of Pageland, SC

Quandre Tyson, 20, of Pageland, SC

Dewon Cole, 18, of Kershaw, SC

Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, NC

Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, SC,

Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 20, of Cheraw, SC

an unidentified juvenile

In the May 17 shooting, bond was denied for Griffin, Tyson, Stewart and Brown, Jr.

On Monday, May 18, Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting at the Carolina Breeze Apartments complex in the 100 block of Cedar Street. One person was injured in this shooting.

