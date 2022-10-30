NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man died after jumping from an overpass during a Friday night traffic stop in North Charleston, according to deputies.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 shortly after 10:30 p.m. for traffic violations.

During the stop, authorities said a passenger from that vehicle ran to the side of the overpass and jumped into the westbound lanes of I-26.

He was struck by several vehicles.

“EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene,” a CCSO spokesman said.

Deputies said the man had active arrest warrants.

The sheriff’s office has requested an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Westbound lanes of I-26 were closed until about 6:00 a.m.

The victim has not yet been identified.