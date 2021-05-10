Man critically injured, 2 women hurt in drive-by shooting on Chandler Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man and two women were injured in a drive-by shooting on Chandler Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Chandler Street.

At the scene, officers found 20-year-old Keyunna Propst, of Jonesville, and 20-year-old Pierre Haney and 19-year-old Kamdyn Burns, both of Winston-Salem, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police learned that the three were in a vehicle stopped on the 600 block of Chandler Street when a black car pulled up beside them. Someone in the black car then started shooting.

The suspect vehicle drove away towards Old Greensboro Road.

Haney is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Buring is in serious but stable condition.

Propst suffered a non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested at this time, and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.