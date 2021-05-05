Man, juvenile arrested in Durham after string of robberies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and a child have been charged after a string of robberies in Greensboro, according to police.

William Edward Alling, 20, of Greensboro, and the juvenile suspect have been charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. They also face charges from Durham police.

At about 12:26 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a robbery on the 1100 block of West McGee Street.

At the scene, officers learned that the victim’s vehicle was stolen by armed robbers.

Shortly after, the suspects and the vehicle were found in Durham. Durham police arrested them both.

Police believe the suspects were also involved in three robberies on Monday, including robberies at the Circle K on the 1500 block of New Garden Road, the BP on the 4700 block of West Market Street and the Firehouse Grocery on the 500 block of South Mendenhall Street.

FOX8 obtained the surveillance video from the Firehouse Grocery. The owner said Tuesday the thief walked away with less than $60, several boxes of cigarettes and beer.

