Man charged with sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl in restaurant bathroom

CHICAGO (WGN) — A Chicago man is charged with sexual assault against a 3-year-old girl at a restaurant in an Illinois neighborhood.

Christopher Puente, 34, is accused of pulling the girl into a bathroom stall of the restaurant around 8:20 p.m. Monday and touching her inappropriately.

He is charged with felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13-years old.

Puente was arrested Wednesday morning at a Chicago business. He was identified by police as the suspect in the sexual assault.

Puente was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass after he refused to leave the business where he was arrested, police said.

Puente was due in bond court Thursday.