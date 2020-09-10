Man charged with rape of a child in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing child rape charges in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Christopher Dale Tate, 30, is charged with felony statutory rape of a child, felony second-degree forcible rape and felony indecent liberties with a child.

On Aug. 31, the sheriff’s office was called to the Flint Hill Road area of Sophia on a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile.

Following an investigation, Tate was charged.

Tate was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served the warrant.

He was given a $500,000 secured bond.