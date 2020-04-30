Man charged with murder in Surry County shooting

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged after fatal shooting in Surry County on Wednesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

James Neil Wood, 47, of Elkin, is charged with second-degree murder.

At 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to 332 Swaim Trail on a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old Jonathan Neal Brame, of Elkin, dead from a gunshot wound.

Wood was on the scene when deputies arrived. Following an investigation, Wood was arrested and charged on Thursday.

He is being held under a $250,000 secured bond at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.