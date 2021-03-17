Man charged with murder in shooting death of woman in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after a shooting left a woman dead on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Marshall Duncan, 39, of Lewisville, is charged with murder.

At 5 a.m., deputies came to the 300 block of Lewisville Trails Road on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Paula Marie Booth, 38, of Lewisville, dead with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting was the result of a domestic situation.

Duncan is being held in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.