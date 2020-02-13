Man charged with murder in Forsyth County for allegedly selling heroin that resulted in fatal overdose

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murder for allegedly selling heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose, according to a news release.

Jonathon Lee Barfield, 31, of Lexington, is charged with second-degree murder.

On Sept. 19, 2019, investigators were called to Farrior Drive in Clemmons regarding an overdose death.

Investigators determined that Bradley Griffin died of an overdose.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office says it determined Barfield sold the heroin to Griffin.

Barfield is being held in the Forsyth County jail under a $200,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.