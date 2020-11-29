Man charged with murder in connection to NC shooting

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Transylvania County.

Transylvania County dispatchers received calls about a dispute at 3:21 p.m. Saturday. Later, one person involved, Michel Steven Brewer, called back saying he had shot the victim, Larry Lee Landreth.

Deputies with Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Cox Rd. and found the victim lying in the middle of a shared driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Landreth died at the scene, according to deputies.

Brewer has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently in the detention center under a no bond order.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. Matthew C. Owen at (828) 577-5078 or (828) 884-3168. Anonymous tips may be called in at (828) 862-7463 (86CRIME).