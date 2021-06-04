Man charged with murder, arson after body of 21-year-old found in SC

by: Emily Smith

Timothy McKinney (Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man has been charged with murder and arson in Spartanburg County.

Timothy McKinney has been charged with murder in connection to a body that was found in a ditch on Parker Rd. Monday night.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Parker Rd. to assist the fire department with a fire in a wooded area.

Upon further investigation, a body was found in a ditch at that address.

The coroner’s office identified the man killed as 21-year-old Travis Scott McCall, Jr.

McKinney is also charged with arson in connection to a fire in February on Buncombe St. in Woodruff. The home was his ex-girlfriend’s house, according to the sheriff’s office. He remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The investigation into Thursday’s house fire on Reeves St. remains under investigation with no confirmed connection to McKinney. We’ll continue to update as we learn more.

