Man charged with murder after victim dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder after a victim died from their injuries in an August shooting, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Darnell Queen, 46, of Greensboro, is charged with first-degree murder.

At about 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 31, police responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Immanuel Road.

At the scene, officers found Tony Scott Giltrap Jr., 39, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Giltrap was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Queen was arrested on Sept. 18 in connection with the shooting and initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Giltrap died from his injuries on Oct. 2 and on Oct. 3, Queens charges were upgraded to murder.

Queen is being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.