Man charged with murder after homicide in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder following a homicide in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police confirmed to FOX8 that the suspect is 54-year-old Bryan Quick. He was arrested on Sunday.

The homicide happened on Glenn Hi Road.

The person who was murdered appears to be a 40-year-old man.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

