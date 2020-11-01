WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder following a homicide in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police confirmed to FOX8 that the suspect is 54-year-old Bryan Quick. He was arrested on Sunday.
The homicide happened on Glenn Hi Road.
The person who was murdered appears to be a 40-year-old man.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day
- Too soon? Mariah Carey declares ‘it’s time’ for Christmas music
- US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
- Virginia edges No. 15 UNC, 44-41
- Man charged with murder after homicide in Winston-Salem, police say