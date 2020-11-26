Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of another man on Whisperwood Court earlier this week, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Bryant Ronrekias Little, 34, of Hope Mills, has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Little is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

At about 9:35 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of Whisperwood Court.

At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Ivan Williamson III, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Williamson was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (3360 373-1000.