Man charged with murder after body found in trunk of car in North Carolina

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say they charged a man with murder after finding the body of a slain woman in the trunk of a car he was driving.

Authorities told news outlets Monday that North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers first pulled 32-year-old Lance Gordon over for speeding in Edgecombe County last week.

Authorities said Gordon told troopers he was driving a vehicle owned by an acquaintance named Angela Lee.

Investigators became suspicious after they weren’t able to make contact with the woman over the weekend, and Holly Springs police later discovered her remains in the trunk of her vehicle.

It’s unclear whether Gordon has an attorney who can comment.