Man charged with murder after 21-year-old killed in DWI hit-and-run in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is in the hospital ahead of arrest after he allegedly crashed into a car while intoxicated, killing the driver, and ran away, WJZY reports.

James Winston, 22, is charged with DWI, second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle, felony hit-and-run, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana and having an open container of liquor.

At about 3:33 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the wreck on the 3300 block of Wilkinson Boulevard, WJZY reports.

Investigators say Winston was driving an Acura ILX east on Wilkinson Boulevard.

When 21-year-old Nigel Brown, behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry, turned left onto Donald Ross Road, the Acura hit him.

Brown died at the scene.

Police say Winston ran from the scene. Tyrek Boyd, who was also riding in the car, stayed behind, WJZY reports.

Boyd was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. He is charged with possession of alcohol by a person under 21.

Winston was found when he went to the hospital for treatment.