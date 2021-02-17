Man charged with indecent liberties with a minor in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing multiple child sex offense charges in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Gerald Vaughn Vincent, 53, is charged with three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and three counts of felony attempted sex act.

On Jan. 28, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex offense against a minor allegedly perpetrated by Vincent.

The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children. During the investigation, it was also discovered that Vincent had sent inappropriate images to a minor in another jurisdiction, the release said.

Warrants for Vincent’s arrest were issued on Feb. 4.

On Wednesday, Vincent was located and arrested in Winston-Salem.

He is being held in the Randolph County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.