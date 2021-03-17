Man charged with disseminating obscene material to minors in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges in Randolph County following an investigation by the sheriff’s office’s Internet Crimes Against Children team, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Justin Christopher McKinney, 24, is charged with two counts of felony disseminating obscene material to minors.

Warrants for McKinney’s arrest were issued on Tuesday and he was taken into custody later in the day by the Siler City Police Department.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.

The sheriff’s office also searched McKinney’s home on Tuesday and said additional charges may be forthcoming .