Man charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after assault in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing multiple charges, including attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, after an assault in Randleman last month, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April 28, deputies responded to the Salem Ridge Drive area of Randleman when they were told about an assault.

When the deputies arrived, the victims explained they found a camera in a window on the outside of their home and went outside to investigate.

They saw the suspect, who was known to the victims, and identified as 40-year-old Christopher Leon Brady.

When they confronted him, he assaulted one of the victims and then fled the scene.

The victim was transported by an EMS unit for treatment.

On Wednesday, detectives found Brady at his home, questioned him and conducted a search.

During the search, evidence of the crimes was located and seized. Brady was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was charged with felony installing a photo device in a room, felony possessing photographic image from peeping device and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was issued a $150,000 secured bond followed by electronic house arrest.

On Monday, he was also charged with felony attempted first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was given an additional $100,000 secured bond.