Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing woman multiple times in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man faces charges after a woman was repeatedly stabbed in High Point, according to police.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 100 block of Edgeworth Street.

At the scene, police could not find a victim, and no one said they heard any shots.

While canvassing the area, a High Point officer at Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center called in a stabbing victim who walked into the emergency room.

Police believe Ahmad McClain, 23, of High Point, got in an argument with two female roommates.

The argument turned into a fight, and McClain allegedly pulled out a knife.

The two women began to back away and then ran when McClain came after them.

McClain stabbed a 24-year-old woman three times in the upper back. The victim and her friend drove to the hospital.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers obtained warrants for McClain on charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault on a female.

On Thursday, McClain turned himself in.

He was taken to Guilford County Jail and received a $200,000 secured bond.