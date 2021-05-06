Man facing charges in Thomasville house fire that killed dog

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in a Thomasville house fire that killed a dog, according to a news release from Thomasville police.

Donnie Allen Harmon, 33, of Thomasville, is charged with felonious burning of personal property, felonious cruelty to animals, first-degree arson, two counts of felonious insurance fraud and fraudulently burning of a dwelling.

The first-degree arson charge is a result of the neighbor’s residence sustaining fire damage while it was occupied. Harmon was also served with an outstanding warrant out of Henrico County, Virginia, for embezzlement and felony larceny.

At 11:54 a.m., Thomasville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Veach Street and Howard Circle with possible explosions.

When the fire department arrived, they were told the homeowners were away. The homeowners arrived shortly after the fire department.

A deceased dog was found by officials searching through the rubble.

Harmon received a $100,000 secured bond for the charges out of Virginia and a $150,000 secured bond for the charges related to the fire.

Harmon is in the Davidson County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 26.