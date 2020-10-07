Man charged with arson in Alamance County fire that killed 2 dogs, cat

Brandon Eugene Cagle

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges in connection with a fire that killed two dogs and a cat, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Eugene Cagle, 25, of Elon, is charged with felony second-degree arson, felony burning personal property and three counts of felony cruelty to animals.

On Sept. 26 at 12:30 a.m., the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at 3333 Maple Ave., south of Burlington.

The fire caused massive property damage and resulted in the deaths of two dogs and a cat. 

While speaking with the homeowner and witnesses, deputies determined the fire was suspicious.

During the investigation, Cagle was named as a primary suspect.

On Oct. 1, charges were filed against Cagle and he turned himself in on Tuesday.

Cagle was given a $150,000 secured bond.

