DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child sex abuse material in Davidson County.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Giancarlo Blandino, of Lexington, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

They began investigating after receiving a tip that Blandino possessed CSAM.

He was arrested and charged on Friday and given a $100,000 secured bond.