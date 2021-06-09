Man charged in the shooting of three motorcyclists extradited back to Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Martin Cox Jr. has been extradited back to Rockingham County. Cox is accused of shooting three motorcyclists in Rockingham County, killing two and injuring another late last month.

He was arrested in Bullitt County, Kentucky.

Sheriff Sam Page has confirmed that Cox is in their custody in Rockingham County and that they plan to release more information at six.

Deputies say he shot and killed a man and a woman who were riding motorcycles on U.S. 29 Bypass on May 24.

According to warrants, Cox waited for the victims to leave a gas station and followed them onto the highway before shooting them.

Page said he believes the shooting was targeted.

Previous charges

This was not the first run-in with the law for Martin Cox Jr.

Cox’s first criminal case was in 1999 when he was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell in Guilford County.

In 2011, he was arrested in Guilford County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and maintaining a place for a controlled substance.

In 2013, he was arrested in Guilford County on charges of possession with intent to sell and selling a schedule IV controlled substance.

Also in 2013, he also faced a misdemeanor charge of wanton injury to personal property in Forsyth County.