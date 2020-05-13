Man charged in Kivett Street homicide in Burlington

Watch live
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Burlington, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Tony Lewis Sutton, 23, is charged with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday at 1:07 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Kivett Street in connection with a shooting.

Officers found 39-year-old Thomas Junior Fortner Jr. dead in the road with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Shortly after, Sutton was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Alamance County Jail.

