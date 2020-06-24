Man charged in fatal Randolph County shooting

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged following a fatal shooting in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Micah Deontre Smith

Micah Deontre Smith, 24, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting on Rockford Drive in Trinity.

At the scene, deputies found 28-year-old John Vincent Butler, of Trinity, in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a suspicious person report in the same area earlier that day. There, they found Butler who had been assaulted and shot at. He turned down medical treatment and was reportedly uncooperative.

On Wednesday, Smith was located in High Point, arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served his warrant and is being held without bond.

The victim and the suspect have had prior interactions and it is believed that retaliation may have been the motive, the release said.