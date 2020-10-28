Man charged in fatal Germanton Road crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged after a woman was killed in a crash in September, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Castillo Perez Esequiel, 44, of Winston-Salem, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

On Sept. 16, officers were called to a head-on crash in the 5000 block of Germanton Road.

Winston-Salem police said Esequiel was driving south on Germanton Road and turned into the path of Indhira Maygal Vega Miranda’s vehicle at U.S. 52.

Vega Miranda was unable to stop and hit Esequiel’s vehicle.

Vega Miranda, 31, of Winston-Salem, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died from her injuries on Sept. 18.

Esequiel was charged on Wednesday and served with a criminal summons.