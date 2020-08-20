Man charged in North Carolina home invasion, attempted rape, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested a man in connection with a home invasion, assault and attempted rape that occurred earlier this week, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a home invasion call around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North Mangum Street where a man broke into the home and assaulted the people inside, police said.

The suspect, who police said “was known by residents in the area,” was captured by a responding officer not far from the home.

According to authorities, Jean De D Mbonyimana, 29, broke into the home and assaulted a male and female inside the home.

Mbonyimana is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, breaking and entering, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and attempted first-degree forcible rape.

Mbonyimana is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.