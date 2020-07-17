Man charged in death of 4-year-old

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) — A man accused of killing a 4-year-old boy in East St. Louis, Illinois, is facing charges.

Demetrius Stewart, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and violation of a protection order.

Police say that they were called Wednesday morning about a 4-year-old who was unresponsive.

The 4-year-old was later identified as LaMarian S. Thomure.

Officers and paramedics tried to save the child Thomure when they arrived at the scene.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say initial reports said that the child fell out of bed.

An autopsy showed he had rib fractures and other injuries that were consistent with physical abuse.

Stewart is being held on a $1 million bond.