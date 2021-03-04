Man charged after woman killed in Winston-Salem crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged after a woman was killed in a crash in Winston-Salem earlier this year, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

James Edward Cuthrell, 20, of Winston-Salem, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, speeding 83 mph in 55 mph zone, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Around 9:43 a.m. on Jan. 9, Winston-Salem police officers responded to the report of a crash on US Highway 52 southbound just south of US Highway 421 south.

The initial investigation revealed 1997 Mercury Van was in the right lane, and a 2003 Saturn was in the left lane.

The vehicles collided, causing the van to flip.

The passenger in the van, Catalina Mariano-Cruz, 59, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Saturn, identified as Cuthrell, was not injured.

Cuthrell is scheduled to appear in court May 12.