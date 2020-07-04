Man faces multiple charges after two people injured in hit-and-run in Greensboro, taken to hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christopher Marcel Whitsett

Christopher Marcel Whitsett

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, after two people were injured in a hit-and-run, according to Greensboro police.

Police responded to the area of Burlington Road and Oferrell Street around 1:46 a.m. when they were told about traffic congestion.

When they arrived, officers saw a dark colored sedan hit two pedestrians crossing the road. 

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and detain the driver.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Christopher Marcel Whitsett was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
  • assault inflicting serious injury
  • felony serious injury by vehicle
  • driving while impaired
  • hit-and-run injury
  • failure to move over for injured person or property
  • driving while license suspended or revoked
  • careless and reckless
  • failure to stop for siren and speeding
  • failure to reduce to avoid accident

Whitsett also had several failure to appear charges.

He is currently in the Guilford County Jail with a $65,000 bond.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter