Man faces multiple charges after two people injured in hit-and-run in Greensboro, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, after two people were injured in a hit-and-run, according to Greensboro police.
Police responded to the area of Burlington Road and Oferrell Street around 1:46 a.m. when they were told about traffic congestion.
When they arrived, officers saw a dark colored sedan hit two pedestrians crossing the road.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle and detain the driver.
The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Christopher Marcel Whitsett was arrested and is facing the following charges:
- assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- assault inflicting serious injury
- felony serious injury by vehicle
- driving while impaired
- hit-and-run injury
- failure to move over for injured person or property
- driving while license suspended or revoked
- careless and reckless
- failure to stop for siren and speeding
- failure to reduce to avoid accident
Whitsett also had several failure to appear charges.
He is currently in the Guilford County Jail with a $65,000 bond.