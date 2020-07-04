Man faces multiple charges after two people injured in hit-and-run in Greensboro, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, after two people were injured in a hit-and-run, according to Greensboro police.

Police responded to the area of Burlington Road and Oferrell Street around 1:46 a.m. when they were told about traffic congestion.

When they arrived, officers saw a dark colored sedan hit two pedestrians crossing the road.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and detain the driver.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Christopher Marcel Whitsett was arrested and is facing the following charges:

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

assault inflicting serious injury

felony serious injury by vehicle

driving while impaired

hit-and-run injury

failure to move over for injured person or property

driving while license suspended or revoked

careless and reckless

failure to stop for siren and speeding

failure to reduce to avoid accident

Whitsett also had several failure to appear charges.

He is currently in the Guilford County Jail with a $65,000 bond.