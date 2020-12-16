Man charged after pursuit, crash in Forsyth County

Desmond Dijhon Hoskins







FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged following a pursuit and crash in Forsyth County on Wednesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Desmond Dijhon Hoskins, 25, of Winston-Salem, is charged with felony flee to elude, reckless endangerment, driving while license revoked, unsafe lane change, window tint violation and and speeding (115 in a 65).

Officers tried to pull over Hoskins’ vehicle and he refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit that started on I-40 East near the South Stratford Road Exit.

The pursuit continued until Hoskins lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the median near the Waughtown Street Exit.

Hoskins was taken into custody and given a $5,000 secured bond.

No injuries were reported.