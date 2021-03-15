Man charged after passenger dies in Greensboro crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged following a fatal crash in Greensboro on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Michael Porter Jr., 27, of Greensboro, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, and additional traffic charges.

Police said at 4:09 p.m., Porter was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Dewitt Street toward Gorrell Street when he crossed left of center and hit two parked, unoccupied cars, causing the the Tahoe to overturn.

A passenger of the Tahoe, Tevin Hamlor, 27, Greensboro, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash and additional charges will be pending, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.