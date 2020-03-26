Man charged after multi-county chase ends in deadly deputy-involved shooting in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- The driver in a chase that spanned three counties and ended in a deadly deputy-involved shooting has been charged, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Justin Boothe

Charles Justin Boothe, 31, of Winston-Salem, is charged with felony flee to elude and felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

At about 3:05 a.m. Thursday morning, Forsyth County deputies launched a chase on Lewisville-Clemmons Road when they saw a Mercedes-Benz driving at high speed.

As the chase crossed into Guilford County and High Point, Forsyth County deputies learned the car was stolen from Winston-Salem.

At about 3:42 a.m., Davidson County communications received a call about the chase as it crossed into the county.

Davidson County deputies joined the chase near Lexington on Interstate 85 Business.

The suspect vehicle, a silver SUV, crossed onto NC 150 south at Old Salisbury Road in Linwood and tried to ram Davidson County deputies who were outside of their vehicles.

Deputies then opened fire.

All deputies are OK.

One person was killed and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third person was taken into custody.

There is no word on how many shots were fired.

The deputies involved are on administrative leave per standard procedure, and SBI is investigating.